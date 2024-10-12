KILT Protocol (KILT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.05 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and $180,308.01 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

