Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The firm has a market cap of C$665.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.70 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

