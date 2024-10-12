Komodo Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.11 million and $1.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,515,157 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

