KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $28.23. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 12,157 shares trading hands.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

