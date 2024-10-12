Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 3,274,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,714,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,396,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after buying an additional 1,624,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

