Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

