LandBridge (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $43.00

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

LandBridge stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17. LandBridge has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter worth about $497,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

