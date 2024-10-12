Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.61

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 1.611 per share on Sunday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a boost from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.

