LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 311,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
LendingTree Stock Performance
TREE stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 123,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,152. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $796.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
