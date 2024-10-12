Level Financial Advisors Acquires 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day moving average of $362.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

