Level Financial Advisors Buys 907 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $238.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

