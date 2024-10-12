Level Financial Advisors Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,866 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after acquiring an additional 249,737 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $37.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

