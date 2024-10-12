Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 856,500 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 529,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

