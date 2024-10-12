Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

