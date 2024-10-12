Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

