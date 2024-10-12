Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

