Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $152.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

