Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

