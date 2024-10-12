Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.48 and its 200-day moving average is $362.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

