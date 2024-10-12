Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 759 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 469,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $235.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

