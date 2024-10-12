Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $29.09 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

