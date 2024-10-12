Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $266.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

