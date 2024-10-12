Litecoin Cash Trading Up 2% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $6.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,554,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,525,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00313134 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

