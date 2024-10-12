Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 11,954 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $328.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.55. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

