Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $4,900,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,619,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.90 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,376.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,337.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,179,376.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,212 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

