Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,522 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 70,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.2% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

