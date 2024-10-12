Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,826,000 after buying an additional 3,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,579,000 after buying an additional 2,489,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $331,178,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $388.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

