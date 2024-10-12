Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.63 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $8,038,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $87.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

