Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Dover by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dover by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dover by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $190.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

