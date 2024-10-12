Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $889.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

