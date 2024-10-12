Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 8,385 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,336,000 after buying an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

CRM opened at $288.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,087 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

