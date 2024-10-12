Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 9,279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average is $357.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.