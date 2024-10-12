Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,536,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

FERG stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

