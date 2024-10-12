Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $589.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total transaction of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,468.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

