Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,007 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $235.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

