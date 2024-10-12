Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

