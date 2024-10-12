Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $266.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

