Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 207 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.