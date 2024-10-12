Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $1.79 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

