Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Logan Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.47.

Logan Energy Price Performance

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$377.09 million and a PE ratio of -89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

