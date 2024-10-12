London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from London City Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

