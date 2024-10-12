LongView Wealth Management Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $266.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.55 and a 200-day moving average of $248.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

