LongView Wealth Management Acquires 8,306 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.43% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 164,178 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 143,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.