LongView Wealth Management Buys 141 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,405,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $325.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.