LongView Wealth Management Buys 43,636 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.51% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

