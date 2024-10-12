LongView Wealth Management Buys 9,374 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.