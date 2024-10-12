LongView Wealth Management Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in McDonald’s by 30.7% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 29.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.