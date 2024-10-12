LongView Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LongView Wealth Management reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,198,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,037,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 137,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

