LongView Wealth Management Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day moving average is $253.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $272.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

