LongView Wealth Management Purchases 22,620 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 1,174,291 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 828,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

